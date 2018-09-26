Get ‘Craic’d next week in Kilkenny!

‘Craic’d - Letting the Light In’ is Lifelinkk’s third annual week-long festival of positive mental health events across the county from October 3 to 10.

Lifelinkk is an umbrella group for all State, voluntary and community bodies with a mental health remit, from the HSE to GROW and Teac Tom to The Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership.

Their vision is to promote the mental health and wellbeing of the community and to contribute to the prevention of suicide and self-harm by sharing information, breaking down barriers, reducing stigma and influencing service delivery.

‘Craic’d’ is their annual week of positive events for mental health.

The hub this year is Market Cross Shopping Centre where talks and workshops will take place daily. ‘Craic’d at Market Cross’ takes place on Saturday, October 6 from noon to 4pm.

Come along and print your positive slogan on a t-shirt for you to take away.

Music by jazz trio the ‘Speakeasies’ will start an afternoon open mic for all who wish to get involved in song, poem, prose, drama.

There are events across the county in community halls and library branches. Watch out for the Dinner Dance on October 3 in Hotel Kilkenny at 2pm with music by Dan the Man for all those over 21 who like a good dance.

Two ‘Craic’ng Panel’ discussion forums for students are on October 4 and 5.

Speakers in Mooncoin on Thursday include comedy duo ‘The Fupin Eejits’, Martin Matthews from Shine Discovery, Nicole Ryan from Alex’s Adventure of a Lifetime and Tammy Darcy from Shona.ie. On Friday, October 5 in Ballyragget they will be joined by Alan Hayes of the Thomas Hayes Trust.