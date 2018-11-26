Aldi will open new store in Graignamanagh, Kilkenny on Thursday
Aldi’s new Graignamanagh store will open its doors to customers for the first time on Thursday at 9am.
Featuring Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh layout and design, the new store boasts a large shop floor spanning 1,140 square metres, 93 free car parking spaces, wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings.
The new store will be Aldi’s fourth in Kilkenny. Aldi currently operates stores on the Hebron Road and Waterford Road in Kilkenny City and in Callan.
