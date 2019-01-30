Tradfest Kilkenny almost in 7th heaven

The 7th Kilkenny Tradfest is set to bring its standards up to a whole new level with some of the country’s world-famous acts taking to the stage while also showcasing the best of local talent in the city’s theatres, pubs and public spaces.

The highlights include the first Tradfest appearance by Donegal’s finest and one of Ireland’s true super groups, Altan, in St Canice’s Cathedral and the first concert performance by the Banner county’s national and world champion Kilfenora Céilí Band in the Watergate Theatre.

Others returning include Inistioge resident and Gloaming lead singer Iarla Ó Lionáird with his long-time collaborator Steve Cooney and Téada with West Kerry’s finest Séamus Begley leading the young and energetic band who appeared at the very first Tradfest.

The KGB are also coming to town, made up of trad legends, Paddy Keenan, Frankie Gavin and Dermot Byrne in a unique fundraiser for the new Kilkenny CBS school.

Festival chairperson, Cllr Malcolm Noonan said the festival was set to surpass its previous achievements.

‘This festival has really established itself as one of the most impressive traditional music festivals in Ireland.

“The fact that it takes place on the weekend of our national holiday when we celebrate our native language, sport and particularly our music makes it a great celebration for ourselves as local residents as well as the growing number of visitors, many of whom are now regular attendees,” he said.

The support of Bulmer’s for the wonderful Tradtrail throughout the city which features local and leading national musicians in laid-back and casual settings in some of Ireland’s best local pubs has been a feature of the festival from the start and is made possible by the continuing support of the local vintners.

“Our programme of workshops with some of Ireland’s finest musicians, instrument makers including local manufacturer Paddy Cleere means that our visitors can go away with new skills to improve their own playing, dancing and singing,” Cllr Noonan said.

Maybe some will even be inspired to become the next generation of instrument makers.’

Festival manager, Marian Flannery said they were taking a new approach to ticket sales with the fantastic value offered in the all-in festival ticket available for just €90.

Overall however, the festival is again keeping its ticket prices affordable and providing dozens of free gigs during the weekend.

“We really hope that this St Patrick’s weekend will prove that this festival is here to stay and is truly a credit to the hard-working voluntary committee who have driven its success since the start,” Ms Flannery said.

Kilkenny Tradfest has partnered with the Watergate Theatre who are providing box office services for the 2019 festival. Tickets are on sale at www.kilkennytradfest.com

You can also drop into the box office at the Watergate or call them on 056-7761674.