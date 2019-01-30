Met Éireann latest weather - 'significant snow' forecast

Met Éireann has updated its Status Yellow weather alert with a warning of 'significant' snow accumulations.

In its latest advice, the forecaster says it will continuing very cold for the remainder of the week with widespread frost, ice and lying snow in places. It says further wintry falls in parts of the southwest, west and north today but the showers will ease later.



We have updated the text of our current Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning. For full details please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/XOhEtSZzC1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 30, 2019

The forecaster's attention is now focused Wednesday night on Thursday.

"On Thursday, a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will move in accompanied by strong easterly winds. Significant accumulations of snow are possible on high ground and with some accumulations to lower-levels at times," said the alert.

The warning is valid from 9am on Wednesday, January 30 to noon Saturday, February 2.

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather has noted Met Eireann's forecast, and said there is still a possibility the rain could fall as snow at low levels just before it clears off early Thursday night.