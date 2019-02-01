Bennettsbridge woman Deirdre Cullen on FF ticket in May local elections

Bennettsbridge woman Deirdre Cullen has been selected as a Fianna Fail candidate for the Callan/Thomastown Municipal District in the May 2019 Local Elections.

A mother of two children, Ms Cullen has been a secondary school teacher in Kilkenny for the past 16 years. She currently serves as Home School Community Liaison Coordinator for Kilkenny City Vocational School, Grennan College, and previously Duiske College. She is chairperson of Bennettsbridge Camogie Club, and a member of the Parent’s Association of Bennettsbridge NS.

“I believe it is essential that our rural communities are not forgotten when it comes to the provision of services, particularly those that impact positively on mental health and wellbeing,” said Ms Cullen.

“I will be fighting to ensure that all local authority and Government Policies across every sector are rural proofed to ensure the future viability of our rural communities. I am looking forward to meeting the people on the doorsteps and to listening to all views, concerns and issues raised.

"I offer a strong voice and a commitment to work hard on behalf of all those that I seek to represent."