Major increase for Kilkenny roads allocation for 2019

Kilkenny County Council has received a 15% increase in its Regional and Local Road Allocation for 2019. The amount of €13.77 million has been announcedin respect of the maintenance and improvement of regional and local roads which represents an increase of €1.8 million on 2018.

Particular emphasis has been placed on maintenance and improvement works to promote safety of road users including cyclists and pedestrians.

Almost all categories of expenditure have increased including restoration improvement works which has increased by €600,000 to €6.95 mILLION. These monies contribute to the planned improvements of roads which have been identified as requiring strengthening under the Councils three year programme.

Also of note is additional €330,000 on drainage works to €661,000. An amount of €494,000 has being ring fenced for Community Involvement Scheme in road works and this will make a positive in-roads into the long list of projects on hand with the Council.

Cathaoirleach Eamon Aylward welcomed the substantial increase in funding. “This will go a long way towards addressing the issues that have arisen following the hard winter of 2017/2018”. He also commented “that the addition of specific funding under the categories of Drainage Works and the Community Involvement Scheme allows the Council to focus further funding on strengthening and improvement works required on regional and local roads throughout the county," he said.

A Specific Improvement grant of €680,000 was announced for the Thomastown Culvert.