Castlecomer is looking for its first ever Rose

Castlecomer are delighted to announce The Rose of Tralee, in conjunction with The Boy's National School will be coming to Castlecomer soon.

This is the first time such an event will be hosted in our town in what is set to become an Annual event for Castlecomer.

Other towns and villages have hosted such an event for many years, so why not our own wonderful and vibrant town.

The chosen girl will then go on to represent Castlecomer in one of Kilkenny's Flagship events - the Kilkenny Rose of Tralee Selection 2019. The Kilkenny Rose, then goes direct to The Dome and on to live TV with Daithi O' Shea this August.

The official launch/information evening is taking place this Saturday Feburary 9 in Shortalls Bar & Lounge in The Square Castlecomer at 9pm.

All businesses and any young ladies between the ages of 18 years and 29 years to come along and find out all that is involved in what is a very positive, fun and life changing journey.

Lyn Moloney and Steve Cronly from the Kilkenny Rose Centre will be on hand to answer all your questions and inform everyone of how being associated with the International Rose of Tralee Festival can benefit businesses and change the life of a young lady.

This is a fantastic opportunity to get involved in a very positive event that can only benefit the Community. All funds raised will go to the boy's national school in Castlecomer.