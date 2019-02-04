Finance Committee to discuss Brexit preparations with Finance Minister

The Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, which is chaired by local TD John McGuinness will discuss Ireland’s preparations for Brexit with Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe tomorrow at 2.30pm.

“In just seven weeks, our neighbour and largest trading partner, the United Kingdom, is due to leave the European Union. Contingency arrangements are essential to ensure Ireland’s economy experiences the least disruption possible, and the Department of Finance has a critical role to play in preparing for Brexit in any scenario,” said committee chairman John McGuinness.

“Given that it is not certain whether the UK will approve a Brexit agreement before the decision deadline, the Committee looks forward to discussing possible scenarios and their key ramifications with the Minister."

The Committee also will discuss an EU communication proposing the removal of the need for unanimous EU agreement on tax policy. Other topics that may arise include the potential implications of industrial action by nursing unions on the public sector pay agreement, and matters relating to VAT.

The meeting in Committee Room 3 can be viewed live here.