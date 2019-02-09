Ruth Callanan Named President of Network Ireland Kilkenny 2019

Local Kilkenny Solicitor Ruth Callanan has been named as the incoming President of Network Ireland Kilkenny, the nationwide organisation which supports the professional and personal development of women in business, both self-employed and employees.

Ruth, who had been vice-president in 2017 and 2018, has been a member of Network Ireland for two years and was one of the founding committee members when Network Ireland Kilkenny was launched in 2017. Ruth brings a huge appreciation of networking and support for other working women.

The theme of the Network for 2019 is “Step-Up” and it is one that will resonate with all the Kilkenny Network members. 2019 is a year for taking the next step which is up. Ruth believes that “everyone has the potential to achieve more and step up to the mark and Network Kilkenny is here to support and encourage all professional women in Kilkenny”.

Network Ireland Kilkenny, over the last two years through strong leadership of past President Anne Marie Hallinan and committee has grown two-fold. It is part of a national network of over 15 branches across the country, with over 1,000 members.

It’s this interaction that sets Network Ireland membership apart. A member from Cork can visit a branch in Louth, in fact, it’s actively encouraged.

Summarising the benefit of Network Ireland Kilkenny for women in business, Ruth Callanan concluded “the Network leads the way to encourage ambition and enterprise, provides opportunities to connect with others who in turn can support and avail of their expertise and practical business know-how, it allows all business to expand and develop their potential to the maximum so lets all set-up for 2019 and onwards”.

Network Ireland is a progressive, dynamic organisation for professional women of all walks. At over 30 years’ old, the organisation has developed both a reputation and a quality distribution system for ideas and information.

Today Network Ireland has grown to comprise eleven branches around the country with over 600 firms represented nationally. Branches include Dublin, Louth/Meath, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary (North), Kildare, Galway, Mayo, Wicklow, Waterford and Kilkenny. The organisation is continually seeking to expand into new areas, and has an ongoing strategy to attract and develop both membership and branch representation.