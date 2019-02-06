Irish Primary PE Association conference set for Kilkenny's Watershed

Primary teachers from all over the country will descend on the Watershed in Kilkenny for a day of active learning on Saturday, March 9.

The teachers will become the taught, spending the day taking part in a range of PE workshops aimed at promoting the teaching of effective and fun PE in primary schools. Presenters include PE lecturers from a variety of backgrounds.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Learning with the head, heart and hands in physical education’ and will have a strong emphasis on highlighting how learning can be promoted in all dimensions within physical education.

Learning with the head is about learning strategies. Learning with the heart is concerned with how you get along with others. Learning with the hands deals mainly with the ‘doing’ part, the essential physical skills needed to participate in the activities in PE class.

Teachers will pick from a selection which includes unconventional workshops such as teaching social skills through PE, inclusive PE for children with special needs and how to engage in European Schools Sports Day. There are also more familiar subjects explored in workshops such as gymnastics, badminton, dance and athletics.

Teachers who purchase a ticket for the conference will automatically get a year’s membership of the IPPEA which gains them access to a treasure trove of resources in the IPPEA website’s member’s area.

Tickets are on sale now, with discounts for group bookings and early-bird sign up. For more information or to buy tickets, see

www.irishprimarype.com.