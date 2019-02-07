Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, February 7

The late Margaret Freyne

The death has occurred of Margaret Freyne; (nee Drennan) Kilbride, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny. 5th February 2019. Margaret, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the team at University Hospital Waterford. Beloved wife of Seamus, deeply loved mother of Martin, Michael, Ann Marie, Fergal and Mairéad and adored nanny to her 8 grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her sisters Kathleen, Mary, Bridget, the late Bernie, and her brother Michael. Daughters-in-law Anna, Margaret and Michelle, sons-in-law John and David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wonderful circle of friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm tomorrow Thursday 7th February with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive to St James' Church, Glenmore for 12noon Requiem Mass on Friday 8th February with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Lennon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Lennon (née Lanigan), Knockbodly, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.Loving wife of the late Liam. Kathleen passed away peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny today in the care of the staff of St. Luke's and her loving family. Deeply regretted by her children, Willie, Margaret, Anne-Marie, John and Kay, her sisters Joan and Eileen, her in-laws, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm to 9pm on Thursday. Prayers at 6.30pm Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Cancer Research Society.

The late Desmond Loftus

The death has occurred of Desmond Loftus, Turkstown, Piltown, Kilkenny / Ballina, Mayo. Des will be sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, children Joseph, Teresa and James, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren,his sister Marie and family, relatives and friends across the country. Reposing at his home on Thursday(Feb 7th) from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw on Friday (Feb 8th) for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday, please.

The late Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, Rathlogan, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Michael died peacefully at his residence. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery.

The late

The death has occurred of Ann Walsh, Cloughabrody Heights, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Nan died suddenly on 1 February 2019 at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her mother Michelle and sister Kelly. She is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her children Michelle and Abigail, Father Gerard, his wife Jullieann, her sisters, brothers, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 5 pm on Friday, 8 February with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 pm. Requiem Mass at 11 am Saturday in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.