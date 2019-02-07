Seventeen new houses under construction in new South Kilkenny estate

Seventeen new houses are under construction in Piltown following an official ‘sod turning’ ceremony there yesterday (Wednesday).

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Eamon Aylward did the honours at a new estate to be known as ‘Breagagh Place’, centrally located in Main Street, Piltown. The scheme is being funded under the Rebuilding Ireland programme, and the design team have endeavoured to have regard to the existing site context.

The new scheme will be made up of both single and two storey houses that will meet the housing needs of applicants requiring one, two, three and four-bed units of accommodation. The houses will meet the needs of the elderly, the disabled and general housing needs — and two of the units will also be suitable for occupation by a wheelchair user.

“The provisions of these 17 houses will be very much appreciated by those on the housing list given the current high level housing demand in the Piltown and wider South Kilkenny area,” said the Cathaoirleach.

Funding of €2.7 million was allocated by the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government to the housing scheme, and John Somers Construction Ltd was the successful building contractor to under take the job.

The new houses will be A3 rated using the latest energy efficiency technology. The estate is expected to be completed in 2020.