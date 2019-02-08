Kilkenny deaths for Friday, February 8, 2019

The late Joseph (Joe) Dowling

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Dowling, `Troyswood House`, Troyswood, Kilkenny on Friday, February 8 2019 (peacefully) at Aut Even Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sisters Mary, Chris and Bernadette, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Sunday (Feb. 10th) at 11.30a.m. in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in St. Colman's Cemetery, Clara. House strictly private please.

The late Mary (May) Hartley (née Kennedy)

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Hartley (née Kennedy), Brabstown, Tullogher, Kilkenny on Thursday, February 7 2019. Mary (May) in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack and mother of Seamus, John and Brendan. Sister of Teresa, Eily, James and Tom. Deeply regretted by daughters-in law Monica, Joanne and Margaret, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace. Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm tomorrow, Saturday 9th February concluding with the rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. David's Church, Listerlin Sunday 10th February for 1pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Tony (Anthony) Murphy

The death has occurred of Tony (Anthony) Murphy, Tinneranny, Rosbercon, Kilkenny and formerly of Danganbeg, Knocktopher on Thursday, February 7, 2019 who passed away peacefully in the care of staff at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Una, mother Lena and his uncle Paddy Murphy. Deeply loved nephew of Peggy and cousins Ann, Matty, John, Eamon, Pat and Eilish and their families, also sister-in law Peggy Foran along with a wide circle of family and friends.

May his kind and gentle soul sleep in Eternal Peace.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm Sunday 10th February with removal at 7pm to the Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, via Tony's home, Tinneranny. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, 11th February, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Sonia, Georgina Spencer (neé)Flood



The death has occurred of Sonia Georgina Spencer (née Flood), The Ferry, The Rower, Kilkenny who passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved wife to John and mother to Nicky, Karin and Lisa.Funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Church, New Ross, on Sunday (10th February) at 7pm. Funeral service on Monday (11th February) at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mogue's Churchyard, Fethard-On-Sea, Co. Wexford.