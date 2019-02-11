Kilkenny's top four romantic spots for loved up couples

Kilkenny has long been known as the destination of love stories, starting in the late 18th century with the Ladies of Llangollen. The two upper class women, Lady Eleanor Butler and Sarah Ponsonby became famous for their relationship. Rather than facing unwanted marriages, the pair left Kilkenny and moved to Wales. They lived happily for 50 years and are buried together at St Collen's Church in Llangollen. With so many scenic spots in the City and County, Visit Kilkenny Tourism Group has selected their top romantic spots this Valentine’s Day. Here are the four most romantic spots in Kilkenny for couples this Valentine’s day:

Kilkenny Castle Park

The Castle Park is the ideal place for a romantic walk with your Valentine. Stroll through the walled parkland with a beautiful formal terraced garden and a long-established rose garden to the front of the castle. The stretching 50 acres overlooks the Nore River and has vast amounts of mature trees, scrubs and flowers to admire. Kilkenny Castle sits pretty on the parklands, once the home of the Butler family - www.kilkennycastle.ie

Castlecomer Discovery Park

For the outdoorsy couple, Castlecomer Discover Park is the perfect day out. Challenge each other in the tree-top walk adventures, archery, canoeing, the octagon high ropes and on the longest zipline in Ireland. There are park grounds and woodland walking trails to enjoy a stroll afterwards too - www.discoverypark.ie

Inistioge

Inistoge is a picturesque village set on the River Nore in South Kilkenny, a beautiful and historic hidden gem with riverside walks and fantastic scenery… the perfect place for a romantic day out. The beautiful Woodstock Gardens are just outside the village.

Mount Juliet Estate

The ideal location for the any romantic soul with both relaxing and adventurous activities on the Estate. Mount Juliet Estate have equestrian, fishing, archery and falconry facilities. The health club has a 15-metre indoor heated pool with Hydra water jets and a waterfall, a sauna and steam room along with a fully-equipped gym. There are many classes to enjoy, including Kundulini Yoga. The Treatments Suites have many spa treatments delivered in relaxing and restful surroundings. Mount Juliet Estate is home to the famed Jack Nicklaus designed parkland golf course www.mountjuliet.ie