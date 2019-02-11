Toy and sensory resource collection launched in Ferrybank Library

Kilkenny County Library Service has announced the launch of a new toy and sensory resource collection at Ferrybank Library.

The pilot project gives free access to specialised toys to assist children/students with special needs. Toys will be borrowed from the library on the advice of a designated professional and can be borrowed for a period of three weeks.

The toys have been selected with input from medical professionals and teachers working locally with children/students with special needs. The collection includes a wide range of toys and sensory resources including balance boards, scooter boards, writing aids, lacing beads, pattern blocks, board games to explore life skills, fidget mats, and soothing toys. These toys will aim to support the development of gross motor skills, fine motor skills and play and life skills.

“This new collection will allow Ferrybank Library to become a more inclusive space as we can provide greater access to relevant collections and services which meet the needs of our local community," said Karyn Deegan, Branch Manager of Ferrybank Library.

This collection has been funded by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs under the Capital Grant Scheme for Play and Recreation. For further information, contact 051-897200 or email tsrc@ferrybanklibrary.ie.