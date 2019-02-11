Love and other adventures in Kilkenny this Valentine's Day

Cupid’s poised to fire his bow and whether you’re hoping to be a target or aiming to avoid the whole Valentine’s Day, there’s a lot of varied activity in store in the coming days locally.

The Kilkenny Valentine Night Dinner is back for its ninth outing, this time at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel. The event, which was set up by Mary Harrington from Ballyhale, has raised more than €100,000 for local charities in its eight-year run. Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team will get the proceeds of this year’s event which gets under way at 7.30pm on Thursday.

The Castlecomer Male Voice Choir are special performance guests and will entertain before revellers sit for a four-course meal. There are spot prizes, an auction led by George Candler and more across the evening. Tickets cost €30 from the hosting venue.

The same night, the Pumphouse on Parliament Street hosts a Traffic Light Party in honour of the date. The fun gets under way there from 8pm.

Butler House has its alternative Valentine’s celebration on Friday from 7.30pm. Billed as the ultimate girly evening it sees participants enjoy a two course dinner with cocktails and a movie.

You can’t have a week of love without some drama. And so enter Barn Owl Players who stage Love Hearts at the Home Rule Club from 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Local teenagers have their own party in the form of the Kilkenny Fusion Valentine Ball which takes place on Tuesday from 9pm at Pegasus Nightclub. It’s sold out though, so if you’ve not yet got your ticket then rethink your plans.

Visual arts also tie into the red-hearted time with The Mermaid Gallery in Inistioge hosting exhibition A Romantic Trilogy which runs to March 9 with the works of Amelia Peart, Mainie Jellet and Caroline Couchman.

While at the Blackbird Gallery at Rothe House ‘A Question of Love’ exhibition continues to March 23 and features works from 40 artists, most of the pieces specially designed for this show.