New library kit allows Kilkenny householders to audit energy use

A new kit that allows householders to audit the energy effectiveness of their house and save energy is now available to people in Kilkenny.

Through waste prevention funding, the environment section of Kilkenny County Council has launched the availability of two 'Home Energy Saving' kits to borrow through Kilkenny Library Service.

Members can borrow the kit for a maximum period of two weeks to undertake a mini home audit. The kits contain six practical tools to help save energy in the home across three key energy areas - space heating, hot water and electricity consumption.

This can help to identify common problems such as lack of insulation, appliances in the home that are contributing to high utility bills and poor ventilation. The kits also contain a step by step guide on how to successfully use the tools.

Acting environmental awareness officer at Kilkenny County Council Mary Cashin says that the environment section and library services are delighted to work together to make Home Energy Saving kits available across rural and city locations.The kits will assist in increasing awareness for the need to decrease our energy consumption and also assist those who want to reduce their energy bills by being able to identify problematic areas in the home.

Those who borrow the Home Energy Saving Kit will also be eligible to enter a competition for a €100 OneforAll voucher run by SEAI and Codema Energy Efficiency Agency.