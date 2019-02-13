Grace Doyle selected for Sinn Fein in Piltown Municipal District

Grace Doyle was selected as the Sinn Féin candidate to contest the 2019 Local Elections for the Piltown Municipal District at a recent selection event in the Rising Sun in Mullinavat.

Ms Doyle is a native of Ferrybank where she currently resides with her twin teenaged daughters in the Belmont Heights estate.

She holds strong Republican beliefs and values and has a keen interest in all things Irish, from language promotion to history and culture and is a qualified Irish Dancing teacher with An Coimisiun le Rincí Gaelacha.

Having attended the local Sacred Heart of Mary Convent schools, Ms Doyle went on to study Business Studies with Secretarial Skills and was employed as a legal secretary before moving to her current admin role which she has held with the HSE for almost twenty years. In this role she has worked in various University Hospital Waterford, TUSLA and Primary Care admin posts.

Involved in various aspects of community life, Ms Doyle has held the role of secretary of the local Ferrybank Community Development Residents’ Group and has also been very active on Tidy Towns projects.

She has been outspoken on campaigns and issues across South Kilkenny such as the need for 24-7 Cardiac Care for the South East, the safety issues surrounding the Piltown/Fidown Bypass. She has given her support to campaigns such as the need for more social and affordable housing for the area, better counselling and mental health support services and various women's health issues.

“If elected to Kilkenny County Council, I will carry on and build on the work that I am already doing for the communities of South Kilkenny and will continue to advocate for all of the people in the constituency in a fair and equal manner,” she said.