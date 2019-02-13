One arrest following seizure of €50,000 worth of cannabis in Kilkenny

One suspect remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station following the seizure of approximately €50,000 worth of cannabis.

The planned search took place earlier today at a location on the Kilkenny/Tipperary border as part of Operation Storm. It is understood that a sophisticated growhouse was detected and that the drugs were destined for sale and supply in the Southeast.

Operation Storm is a high profile garda operation aimed at disrupting criminal activity.

In total thirty people have been arrested today during the garda operation.

A further €30,000 worth of cocaine was seized in a separate search earlier today.