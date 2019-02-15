Thomastown to benefit from €2 million plus investment – Minister Phelan

Thomastownis to receive over €2 million in a major regeneration programme, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, has confirmed.

“Thomastown has been granted €2,080,486. This is a significant Town Regeneration project for Thomastown, and includes a community centre re-development – converting a former sports hall into a public library and digital enterprise hub.

“There will also be public realm works in Lowe and Logan Streets; renovation of the former court house into a Craft and Design Centre, in conjunction with the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland. The fund will also be used to upgrade the existing Quayside Carpark to improve access,” Minister Phelan confirmed.

The Thomastown investment is one of 66 projects which will be allocated funding of €62 million under the €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, a key component of Project Ireland 2040.

The announcement follows on from the first announcement in Sligo last year, meaning that to date, 84 projects have been allocated a total of €86 million funding for rural regeneration and development.

This will be leveraged with a further €31 million in matched funding being provided by state-funded bodies. This represents a total investment of €117 million in projects, which will deliver for rural communities across the country.

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund aims to revitalise rural Ireland by supporting self-sustaining projects in towns and villages with a population of less than 10,000.