Stephanie Hanlon announced as People Before Profit candidate in Kilkenny City

Stephanie Hanlon has been announced as the People Before Profit candidate for Kilkenny City in the upcoming 2019 Local Elections.

Her campaign is to be launched by activist Ailbhe Smyth with a 'meet the candidate' event on Wednesday, February 20 in the Clubhouse Hotel at 7pm, to which people are invited.

"I am so excited to stand for the local elections in Kilkenny City," said Ms Hanlon.

"My approach to politics is shaped by years of working in with local civil society groups and have seen the need for young and enthusiastic people in politics to fight for a better Kilkenny that provides equal opportunities for all."

Ms Hanlon is an advocate for greater representation in politics locally and nationally on anti-racism, for young people in Ireland, the LGBT community, and for access to decent, affordable housing for all. Housing, disability rights and healthcare are her core campaigns in fighting for greater access to health services and better opportunities for people with disabilities in Kilkenny.

She graduated from Carlow College with a BA Hons in Citizenship and Community Studies before progressing on to an MSc in Politics at UCD. She works locally as a lecturer with Carlow College and continues to work with the community and voluntary sector.

The campaign will be launched by Ailbhe Smyth, Co-Director of Together for Yes, Covenor of the Coalition to Repeal the Eight Amendment and founding member of the campaign for Marriage Equality. All are welcome to attend.