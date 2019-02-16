Kilkenny has a new millionaire- €1million lotto winner in Callan

One lucky Kilkenny National Lottery player is waking up this morning €1,000,000 richer after scooping the jackpot on last night’s Daily Million draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in the Londis Callan Co-Op, West Street, Callan. This is the third Daily Million jackpot prize of €1,000,000 to be won so far in 2019.

Speaking on selling this ticket, store manager of the Londis Callan Co-Op, Stephen Walsh commented: “It’s great news for the people of Callan. The staff have been excitedly spreading the good news this morning, asking everyone who comes through the doors to check their tickets. We are Kilkenny’s biggest town so we do have a lot of regular customers but on the other hand – we get a lot of passing trade, being a market town so I wouldn’t have a clue who the new millionaire could be. We are pretty close to the border with Tipperary so it could be someone from Tipp but we do hope that it is a local here in Callan!”

The winning Daily Million numbers from last night’s 9pm draw were:10, 11, 17, 29, 30, 31 and the bonus number was 36. Daily Million draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week, for just €1 per play.

A National Lottery spokesperson advised today:“We are encouraging all our Kilkenny Daily Million ticket holders to carefully check those tickets and if you are Ireland’s newest millionaire - be sure to keep the ticket safe, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize.