Piltown Lip Sync GAA fundraiser at Lyrath Hotel

Local personalities will take to the stage this Saturday at the Lyrath Estate Hotel when they take part in the Piltown LipSync fundraising event.

The atmosphere in the build-up to the event across the parish is magical as interest in what the different groups will entertain us with on the night heightens. All monies raised from the event will go towards what will be a new, top of the range astro-turf facility at the Piltown GAA grounds, which will be of huge benefit to the club and the wider community generally.

The response from groups in the parish has been phenomenal and rehearsals by the participating groups are now well underway. The show promises to put on a spectacular display of talent within the community andit is hoped that people will come out in numbers to support the participating acts and give them a vote on the night.

There has been a huge fundraising effort in recent weeks with a number of events including variety concerts, table quizzes, fun-runs, cake sales, sports events, dress-up/superhero ball, hairpin hurling and mountain walks.

Tickets are €20 and are available from Hickson’s Centra in Piltown. The event starts at 8pm on February 23 with doors open from 7pm.

Organisers are appealing to people to support the event which promises to be an entertaining evening.