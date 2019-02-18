Gowran Park punter picks first six winners and bags over €11,000

A lucky Gowran Park punter pulled off an incredible coup with their Horse Racing accumulator at the weekend to snatch a handsome five-figure sum thanks to their savvy picking.

The anonymous customer placed a €1 Lucky 63 via the BoyleSports app and picked one horse in each of the first six races at the Kilkenny track on Saturday.

The bet was nearly downed at the first hurdle when Joseph O’Brien’s Star Max needed a late dash to line to beat Future Proof and get the bet off on the right foot with a 5/2 winner in the 1.20.

The next four races were won by favourites with Darasso (2/1), Monalee (11/10), Smoking Gun (11/2) and Duc Des Genievres (13/8) leaving the punter one leg away from the jackpot. And that was landed when Reach Up won the 4.15 at 4/1 having been selected by the customer at a shorter price that morning.

BoyleSports’ best odds guarantee ensured just under €5,000 was added to the payout and when the winnings were wired shortly after the last race, the customer found their account better off to the tune of a stunning €11,376.72.

“This was an incredible piece of work from our Wicklow customer and we just have to tip our hats to them for such intuitive picks," said Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports.

"The winners just kept coming and it’s no mean feat to sweep up nearly every winner on the card, so we hope they enjoy splashing out with their well-deserved winnings."