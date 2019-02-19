Iconic Kilkenny pub Lenehan's is on the market

One of the country's best known family pubs - Lenehan's of Kilkenny - is up for sale.

The Lenehan family have been running the busy corner premises opposite Kilkenny's James Stephens military barracks for well over 100 years - since 1911! A public house has been at this site since 1851.

The traditional decor inside has always been a major attraction for visitors to Kilkenny. And the pub was always packed after matches in Nowlan Park.

It's on the market with Dublin auctioneers Morrisseys Lisney and you can get further details and viewings organised through them.

The extensive premises and yard also includes a three bed family residence.