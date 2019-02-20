Housing minister turns sod on development in Castlecomer

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy was in Kilkenny on Friday, where he visited a number of housing projects and turned the sod on the new 33-unit development at Donaguile in Castlecomer.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Eamon Aylward welcomed the Minister, and said it was another new housing project forming part of the local authority’s building programme for 2019.

“The site at Castlecomer is one of eight county council housing construction projects either under way or to commence in 2019 all around the county, making local authority construction a significant part of our overall housing delivery programme,” he said.

Council director of services Mary Mulholland said that the funding required for the delivery of the many schemes both under way and proposed in the county would exceed €70 million for the period 2018 to 2021.

The Minister also visited the Respond Housing Association site at Ballybough Street in Kilkenny City to review progress on site for the delivery of 54 new homes, to be completed in 2019. He also visited Togher Way in Urlingford.