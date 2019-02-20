Tree pruning to take place on Parade, Mayor's Walk in Kilkenny City

Tree pruning works are required at Mayor’s Walk on the Parade in Kilkenny City.

Senior engineer Simon Walton told councillors on Friday that the works will get under way this week, and will provide for the thinning and height reduction of existing trees to enhance local views and the presentation of the area.

PATRICK STREET

Meanwhile, enhancement works on upper Patrick Street are under way, with part of the pavement closed. The scheme provides for a localised upgrade to an area which had cracked paving, uneven surfaces and trip hazards.

The works will continue until the end of March.