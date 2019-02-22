Tribute paid to Kilkenny nurses by Kathleen Funchion

Tribute was paid in the Dáil by Sinn Féin Deputy Kathleen Funchion to the nurses who have been on the picket line recently.

“It is not an easy place to be,” she said. “Anybody who has been involved in trade union activities will say that the last place any worker wants to be is out on strike.”

To put it in context, she said in St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, which serves both counties in the constituency, the level of overcrowding last year was the second highest on record, according to the INMO. That showed the type of conditions in which nurses and midwives are working.

“We all know this,” she said. “It has been stated in many of the debates here. We all know how bad the health service is and how great a crisis there is.

“People regularly tell stories about there not being enough blankets and pillows, let alone beds, for patients, yet we expect nurses to work in that environment and those conditions every day. They do not get the pay they deserve.”

Time and again Deputy Funchion said we see that it appears to be okay to treat the members of a workforce that is predominantly female as second-class workers.

“We also see it in the childcare and early years sector and in other areas where the workforce is predominantly women,” she said.

“I wish to point out to people who had an issue with the strike that, in fairness, nurses gave more than the legal requirement for notice. That is how much they put the safety and care of their patients front and centre. They gave three weeks’ notice of the strike but one never hears anybody who criticises them acknowledge such issues.”