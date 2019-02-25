Kilkenny city funeral home is granted planning

Application includes Chapel of Rest

New Kilkenny city funeral home

Michael Shasby has been granted planning permission for a funeral home and Chapel of Rest at Unit 29, Hebron Industrial Estate
Hebron Road, Kilkenny.

The county council granted a material change of use from existing office use with external modifications to elevations, internal
modifications to include the provision of a new disabled toilet, new freestanding road side totem signage and all associated site development works.