Kilkenny city funeral home is granted planning
Application includes Chapel of Rest
New Kilkenny city funeral home
Michael Shasby has been granted planning permission for a funeral home and Chapel of Rest at Unit 29, Hebron Industrial Estate
Hebron Road, Kilkenny.
The county council granted a material change of use from existing office use with external modifications to elevations, internal
modifications to include the provision of a new disabled toilet, new freestanding road side totem signage and all associated site development works.
