Free Positive Mental Health Evening, on Thursday at Clubhouse Hotel Kilkenny

Members of the public are invited to attend a free Positive Mental Health evening organised by Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, this Thursday at the Clubhouse Hotel, starting at 8pm.

Guest speakers include Olympian, Kenneth Egan, as well as mental health professional, Mary McTernan of Greater Responsibility and Awareness of Suicide Prevention (GRASP) and Derek Deavoy of Taxi Watch.

Speaking ahead of the free event, Minister Phelan said: “Lots of positive work is being done to reassure people that it’s OK not to feel OK; to encourage them to talk to others and reach out for help. Everyone has their individual struggles and nobody should feel isolated or alone.

“This will be a very informal and informative event and we will hear the personal stories of three brave people who will share their experiences and struggles. I really hope that we can reach out to people, that they will have the courage to come along and know that they are not alone,” Minister Phelan said.