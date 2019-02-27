Kilkenny District Court Ruling against HSE not surprising – accountability now needed - Kathleen Funchion TD

Commenting on the ruling of the Kilkenny District Court against the Health Service Executive in a prosecution brought by the Mental Health Commission, Deputy Kathleen Funchion said that the ruling did not come as a surprise given unsuccessful dealings with the Department in the past, and that although the ruling was needed and welcomed, so was accountability from the HSE.



Deputy Funchion said: "I welcome the ruling by Kilkenny District Court against the HSE. The shocking substandard inpatient conditions described by Assistant Inspector for Mental Health Services as 'contrary to everything a hospital should stand for' were inexcusable.

"The HSE pleaded guilty at Kilkenny District Court to two charges relating to physical conditions at the unit and two charges relating to the failure to have a consultant psychiatrist sign patient seclusion orders within 24 hours of the seclusion taking place, which is required by law.



"Given the problems I encountered over a period of 13 months in failed attempts to arrange a meeting with relevant personnel within the Department regarding over crowding, the ruling, unfortunately, does not come as a surprise to me.



"Obviously, the closure of Carlow’s and Clonmel’s psychiatric units in 2012 compounded to the problem of over crowding and has put additional stress on resources in St. Luke’s in Kilkenny.

"However, there is no excuse for the most basic of standards to be so drastically ignored for the seclusion unit used for people who are deeply distressed or at their most vulnerable.

"Accountability is now needed from the HSE. Who oversaw the general standards and practices being carried out within that unit?

"In light of this ruling, it has never been more timely for the Government to urgently publish the legislation to update Ireland’s Mental Health Act, 2001 which will ultimately strengthen the protection of people’s rights in mental health services."