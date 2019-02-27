New wellbeing programme launching at Kilkenny animation studios in March

Cartoon Saloon and Lighthouse Studios in Kilkenny will host their first Wellbeing Week from March 4-8, in a new initiative to look after the physical and mental health of their employees.

Over 200 of the team will participate in a programme of improving the work environment, and embedding good habits into the fabric of the studios’ culture.

“Looking after the physical and mental health of our crew has never been more important,” said Catherine Roycroft, COO of Cartoon Saloon.

“This began as a response to ensuring we are ergonomically positive with our artists and animators sitting at desks all day. Once we started looking at making sure everyone was set up properly, the opportunities to improve our systems and introduce new ways of working were everywhere.”

The programme will launch with Well Being Week, then becoming an ongoing programme at the two studios.

Some of the activities taking place from March 4-8 include:

- Delicious healthy food from the Happy Pear

- A healthy staff breakfast on the first day to kick-start the programme

- A custom made booklet of stretches and "get moving" initiatives placed around the studios on each desk, facilitated by local Therapist Callaghan LaBrooy.

- Trials with a local gym and Kilkenny Tennis Club to give an idea of what's available locally in terms of fitness

- Meditation spaces in all studios.

- Daily lunchtime activities including yoga, pilates, hurling, Tai Chai, physio, Alexander Technique, and a Friday evening Show and Tell session.