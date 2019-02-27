Name new Kilkenny street 'Old Mart Road' says councillor

Councillor David Fitzgerald has proposed that the new road running from the Castlecomer Road to the St Francis Bridge be named ‘Old Mart Road’.

The Fine Gael councillor said that for younger generations it will be forgotten it was a very important part of the city if a name is not put on it 'quickly'.

“It is rapidly going out of people’s memory that it was once a mart,” he told the monthly meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District.

He asked that the proposal go to the council's Naming and Commemorative Memorial Assessment Committee.