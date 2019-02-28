Kilkenny to get its first pay-to-use portable waste compactor in Mooncoin

Environmental Compaction Systems (ECS) Ltd has applied to Kilkenny County council for the placement of a pay-to-use portable waste compactor for the acceptance of residual and food waste and a pay-to-use portable waste compactor for mixed recyclables in Mooncoin.

This activity requires the developers to possess a Waste Collection Permit / Certificate of Registration Emo Oil, Mooncoin Stores, Main Street, Mooncoin.

ECS Ltd has over the past number of years endeavoured to offer the customer a new and unique way, to dispose of their bagged domestic waste for less, whilst helping keep a much cleaner and safer environment. By using the P.T.U. (Pay To Use Portable) the customer is always in control. No requirement for contracts, just “Pay as you Use”, it could not be more convenient. The feed drum on the P.T.U. is capable of holding two large plastic bags of domestic waste.

The unique design allows the customer to dispose of his / her bagged domestic waste through the feed drum. To access the drum all that’s required is a receipt purchased from the shop which in turn allows the customer to key a random number into the Codex touch pad, which in turn, opens the feed drum.