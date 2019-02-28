Freshford planning application for 19 houses to Kilkenny Co Council

Gerald McCarthy has applied to Kilkenny County Council to demolish an existing single dwelling and associated sheds and to build 19 dwellings with a new pedestrian access to neighbouring Woodview Estate.

He is also seeking alterations to the public footpath and provision of a new pedestrian crossing on the adjacent Bohercrussia Street  and all associated site development works at Tobernapeiste,  Freshford. 