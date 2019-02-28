Kilkenny's Greens Bridge 'not fit for purpose' - councillor

Green’s Bridge is not fit for purpose and HCVs should be removed from it entirely, according to one local councillor.

Under proposals currently being considered by the members of Kilkenny City Municipal District, the bridge could become one-way for vehicle with five or more axles.

However, Cllr Michael Doyle has said that the council built a new bridge (St Francis Bridge) and asked if it was possible to channel all HCVs over it.

“Green’s Bridge is not fit for purpose, in my opinion,” he said.

“It is certainly unsafe for HGVs. One-way or not, I don’t think there should be any HGVs on it.”