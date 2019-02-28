Thirty people arrested in Thomastown area as part of Garda operation

Thirty people were arrested in the Thomastown area yesterday as part of a Garda operation and community engagement day.

As part of Operation Thor and a community engagement day, the Garda Mounted Unit along with Community Policing Team visited schools around the county. Gardaí also visited a number of senior citizens and offered crime prevention and personal safety advice.

A total of 30 people were arrested for variety of offences and for outstanding warrants, with numerous anti-crime road checkpoints conducted.