Thirty people arrested in Thomastown area as part of Garda operation
The mounted unit also visited a number of schools around the county
The Garda Mounted Unit along with Community Policing Team visited schools around the county
Thirty people were arrested in the Thomastown area yesterday as part of a Garda operation and community engagement day.
As part of Operation Thor and a community engagement day, the Garda Mounted Unit along with Community Policing Team visited schools around the county. Gardaí also visited a number of senior citizens and offered crime prevention and personal safety advice.
A total of 30 people were arrested for variety of offences and for outstanding warrants, with numerous anti-crime road checkpoints conducted.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on