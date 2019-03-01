Castlecomer students competing in two finals in 24 hours

Students from Castlecomer Community School are today gearing up for intense competition, with two teams competing in sporting finals within 24 hours of each other.

It has never happened before that the North Kilkenny school would be in a boys'' senior final and a girls' senior final within the same 24-hour period. The boys are in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final today, and the girls are in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final tomorrow.

To mark the occasion, Willie Forde of Eurospar Castlecomer made a presentation to the two team captains, Grace Mulhall, senior camogie, and James Brennan, senior hurling.