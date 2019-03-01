Derelict old Kilkenny church to receive a new lease of life

A derelict old church is to receive a new lease of life thanks to a civic minded couple who have undertaken the restoration of the structure. Catherine and Mickey Gabbett have received planning permission for the renovation of an old, disused church at Caherleske, a few miles outside of Kilkenny city.

Loughbrack Church, near Danesfort will be upgraded through external windows, doors, services and installation of a mezzanine gallery within the church building.

Permission includes formation of a new window ope on north elevation at mezzanine level; new ope at mezzanine level to belfry tower, construction of new single storey extension to north of the existing building connecting to the vestry and construction of lightweight enclosure to house plant adjoining the north elevation of Church.

Associated site works to include site landscaping, surface water disposal and packaged wastewater treatment system including polishing filter to what is a protected structure.