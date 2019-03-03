Kilkenny hit by blizzards of Storm Freya, with more snow on the way

Temperatures are plummeting in Kilkenny this evening, with blizzards of sleet and snow enveloping the county.

Heavy rain fell throughout the county during the morning and afternoon, and it has now turned into extensive snow. The bitterly cold spell of weather set to continue into Monday, March 4.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning for much of the country came into effect at noon on Sunday and remains in place until 8am on Monday.

There are reports of multiple car crashes as Storm Freya bears down. According to AA Roadwatch, emergency services are dealing with four separate crashes on the M8 motorway between Urlingford and Rathdowney. Three of the incidents are on the northbound side and one is on the southbound side. Traffic is slow, and the AA has advised particular care.

Met Éireann predicted polar weather on Saturday evening with some sleet possible. Snow was not forecasted until Sunday morning when a Status Yellow warning was issued.