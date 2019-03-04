Kilkenny mourners robbed while at funeral in Callan cemetery

Two female mourners attending a funeral at Kilbride cemetery, just outside Callan early on Saturday afternoon returned to their car to find it had been broken into and their handbags stolen.

Writing on Facebook, one of the distraught women asked that If anyone saw anything or had information to let the gardai know.

"Please let us know if you come across a grey/blue Michael Kors handbag and navy purse or a cream navy Orla Kiely handbag. The items inside are of extreme sentimental value," the victim of the crime said.