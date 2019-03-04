Free Kilkenny Energy Town information meetings continue in Mooncoin and Castlecomer

Free, hour-long meetings to explain Kilkenny LEADER Partnership’s €100,000 Kilkenny Energy Town competition run at Vision Mooncoin this Thursday, March 7, and on Monday next, March 11, at Castlecomer Hall. It is hoped that interested communities will turn out in numbers at their nearest meeting point.

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership has teamed up with the internationally-renowned and locally based 3 Counties Energy Agency (3 CEA) to find Kilkenny’s Energy Town. The whole county initiative will support communities and business interests in a number of qualifying, mid-sized towns in the county to become more sustainable energy efficient and to reduce their carbon emissions. From this, one overall winner will be crowned Kilkenny’s Energy Town.

Selected towns will be invited to audit their current use of energy and carbon emissions and to develop a plan to optimise their energy sustainability, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership CEO, Declan Rice, explained. Supporting renewable energy was at the core of the 2014 – 2020 LEADER Local Development Strategy, he added.

Meetings have already taken place in Callan and in Graiguenamagh. To qualify, a town must have a population of at least 1,000 people. Expressions of interest are due before March 15 and the business plan submission cut-off is June 30. Award-winning energy experts, the 3 Counties Energy Agency, will provide groups with the technical back-up and support required.

It is hoped that the competition will spur the greater use of renewable energy systems across the county and encourage community groups and small enterprises to work together on a carbon reduction plan and more.