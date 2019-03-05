Intruders disable woman's phone line in 'particularly nasty' Kilkenny burglary

Gardaí are investigating a “particularly nasty” burglary in South Kilkenny on Friday night in which a phone landline was disabled by intruders.

The incident occurred in the Kilbraghan area near New Ross and Glenmore at around 11pm on March 1. A woman was in her home when she encountered three men, whose faces were covered.

The men took her mobile phone from her and disabled her landline to prevent her making a call. They left the house with a quantity of cash. The woman was unable to report the matter to Gardaí until the following morning, when she managed to alert a passerby to the situation.

Gardaí in the Thomastown District want to speak to anyone who may have seen three men in a vehicle in the area or any suspicious activity at the time. All information, no matter how minor, should be reported to gardaí on 056-7754150.