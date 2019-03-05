Intruders disable woman's phone line in 'particularly nasty' Kilkenny burglary
Thomastown gardai seeking witnesses after incident involving three men with their faces covered on Friday night
Gardaí in the Thomastown District want to speak to anyone who may have seen three men in a vehicle in the area or any suspicious activity at the time
Gardaí are investigating a “particularly nasty” burglary in South Kilkenny on Friday night in which a phone landline was disabled by intruders.
The incident occurred in the Kilbraghan area near New Ross and Glenmore at around 11pm on March 1. A woman was in her home when she encountered three men, whose faces were covered.
The men took her mobile phone from her and disabled her landline to prevent her making a call. They left the house with a quantity of cash. The woman was unable to report the matter to Gardaí until the following morning, when she managed to alert a passerby to the situation.
Gardaí in the Thomastown District want to speak to anyone who may have seen three men in a vehicle in the area or any suspicious activity at the time. All information, no matter how minor, should be reported to gardaí on 056-7754150.
