Deadline looms to enter Kilkenny competition to find Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur

“The clock is counting down. We are fast approaching the closing date for applications for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur. Now is the time for you to visit www.ibye.ie to enter” says Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise for Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny.

Now in its fifth year, this dynamic competition is open to 18 to 35-year-olds who have an idea for starting a business or who are already running their own business.

“We have a €50,000 prize fund to give away in Kilkenny and are looking for young entrepreneurs to enter in the three categories: Best New Idea, Best Start Up and Best Established Business.”

All entrants are invited to an Enterprise Day with brilliant business advice and mentoring on offer. From there, a shortlist will be invited to an intensive Boot Camp and will move forward the #IBYE County Final.

“The IBYE competition was a fantastic and transforming experience for myself and our business, from the interesting people I met to the wide spectrum of businesses and ideas encountered throughout the competition you can’t help but be encouraged and inspired,” said 2018 IBYE finalist Eoin Treacy, Glanway Ltd, of his IBYE experience.

“Just visit www.ibye.ie and takes less than 15 minutes to complete your application. If you have any difficulties contact IBYE co-ordinator, Catherine Hennessy on 056-7752662.”

Fiona Deegan concluded “We love to see a young entrepreneur from #TeamKilkenny making it to the National Finals.”

Applications close March 15.