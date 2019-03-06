Kilkenny will 'Make it Happen' for International Women's Day

A celebratory evening for International Women’s Day will take place on Friday in Anocht restaurant.

The Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny, in conjunction with Bank of Ireland, Network Ireland Kilkenny and Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, will host a panel discussion based on the theme “Making it Happen” followed by a evening meal in Anocht Restaurant, Kilkenny Design Centre.

This event is part of Local Enterprise Week, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices across the country, which is now in its fifth year.

The week will around off with this celebratory event as part of International Women’s Day. This event will be all about empowering women to step up to the challenge, be ready to seize opportunities and the panel of speakers will outlining how they did just that both in their careers, businesses and within the community.

Making It Happen is the theme of the event and each speaker has a different experience and represents different perspectives from community led initiatives, entrepreneurship, global marketing and finance.

Panel

Each member of the panel have their own unique story to tell and will provide inspiration on how to make it happen. The panel all based in County Kilkenny includes Siobhan O’Dwyer; Global Marketing Director, Kingspan and formerly 3sixty Marketing, Kilkenny; Marguerite Brosnan; Managing Director, Bank of Ireland Insurance Services & Director of Transformation, Noreen Murphy Co-founder Billy’s Tearooms Ballyhale and finally just back from the Oscars Ceremony in Los Angeles Yvonne Ross, Yvonne Ross Jewelers.

Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny advises that “Local Enterprise Week is the perfect opportunity to learn what resources are available on your door step and to broaden your network base”. She added “The aim of this event is to demonstrate and celebrate how people from different sectors within our community have been able to achieve success whether it is in relation to career, family, business and/or local community projects and thus provide inspiration and motivation to others”.

Chief Executive Officer with Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne will provide opening address and Liz Nolan will MC the panel discussion and Q&A session. A celebratory evening meal will then follow. The event is open to female across all walks of life including budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals, people involved in non-profits, charities, arts and the public sector.

Pre-booking is essential visit www.localenterprise.ie/

kilkenny

A donation from the proceeds will be made to the Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge.