All welcome to Rambling House at Home Rule Club, Kilkenny

Leslie and Mary Dunne, Ballinabranna have spearheaded the ‘Rambling House’ form of entertainment and held a terrific session recently in Ballinabranna Hall. Musicians, story tellers and singers converged on the Carlow village from all over Leinster, with three car loads coming from the Home Rule Club, Kilkenny city.

A night of fantastic entertainment was enjoyed with refreshments served at the interval.

Entertainers contributed music on banjo, guitar, accordions and fiddles with set dancers, singers and story tellers of a high standard performing in quick succession on being invited to the ‘stage’ by brilliant MC Leslie Dunne.

The Rambling House is held on a monthly basis all over Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford and is a most enjoyable form of old-time entertainment.

The next session is in the Home Rule Club on Friday, March 15.