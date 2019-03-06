Kilkenny Court: Family members charged with money laundering over eight-year period

Four members of a local family appeared before Kilkenny District Court charged with offences under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

Timmy O’Reilly, 1 St Mary’s Avenue, Hebron Road is charged with having monies deposited in bank accounts which were the proceeds of criminal conduct and that he did convert, transfer, handle, possess or use the property on dates between January 1 and December 31, 2011.

He is accused of 32 offences under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010 on dates between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2018.



Sergeant Alma Molloy outlined to the court that the DPP had directed trial to proceed on indictment.

The defendant was remanded on bail to appear before Kilkenny District Court on April 9. He was granted bail subject to one condition, that he inform gardaí of any change of address. The case was adjourned for the service of a book of evidence.

Elizabeth O’Reilly, 3 St Mary’s Avenue appeared in court and is accused that on June 27, 2018 she did engage with the proceeds of criminal conduct at St Mary’s Avenue.

She is also charged with having monies deposited in bank accounts which were the proceeds of criminal conduct and that she did convert, transfer, handle, possess or use the property in 2018. She was granted bail subject to the condition that she inform gardaí of any change of address and the matter was adjourned to April 9 for the service of a book of evidence.

Francis O’Reilly, 3 St Mary’s Avenue, Hebron Road is charged with four offences under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act. He is accused of having monies deposited in bank accounts which were the proceeds of criminal conduct on dates between March 3, 2015 and December 31, 2015 and on dates in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Sgt Molloy told the court that the DPP had indicated that the prosecution should be on indictment. The defendant was granted bail subject to the condition that he inform gardaí of any change of address and the matter was adjourned to April 9 for the service of a book of evidence.

Stephen O’Reilly, 2 St Mary’s Avenue, Hebron Road is accused of having monies deposited in bank accounts which were the proceeds of criminal conduct on dates between June 7 and December 31 and on dates on 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The defendant was granted bail subject to the condition that he inform gardaí of any change of address and the matter was adjourned to April 9 for the service of a book of evidence.