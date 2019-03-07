BREAKING: Gardaí appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Kilkenny City yesterday (Wednesday) evening in which two young men attempted to rob a woman.

Gardaí responded to reports of a woman in distress on High Street at 8.25pm.

The injured party reported she had parked her car and attempted to withdraw money from two ATMs on High Street, on finding that the second cash machine was out of order she returned to her car. As she returned, two young males ran after her and attempted to rob her and refused to let her close her door.

They demanded cash from her and attempted to grab at her. Nothing was stolen during the incident, and the woman was not physically injured.

One of the males was wearing a black hoody and white trainers, the other was wearing a grey hoody. Both were described as being of slight build but quite tall. They both spoke with Irish accents. They ran off in the direction of City Hall/Town Hall.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time or for any witnesses to contact Kilkenny Garda Station 056-7775000