WARNING - Charlie is a kleptomaniac and is coming to Kilkenny

Charlie is a kleptomaniac - the doctor told her. Reckons it stems from childhood trauma.

But she has the robbin’ completely under control these days. For real. She has a bit of a mouth on her, but she’s only trying to be funny, give everyone a laugh, not cause trouble, like.

Not today, of all days. She loves that little boy more than she ever thought it was possible to love another human.

There’s a lot riding on these 24 hours, and if she keeps her head down, she’ll get him back.

Everyone has a story to tell but there’s a time and a place. This is neither. Follow Charlie, the queen of self-sabotage, as she tries desperately – for once in her life – to keep her mouth shut long enough to make it count.

Charlie’s a Clepto comes to the Watergate Theatre on Saturday, March 16.

Clare Monnelly’s debut as a writer is a fast-paced, poignant and funny play about motherhood, messing up, and doing your best to make it up.

“I’m delighted to be getting the opportunity to take Charlie’s a Clepto on national tour to 15 venues around the country,” she said. “This is a story that everyone will recognise, full of characters we all know. Charlie is not perfect, but she is human, and you can’t help but root for her to succeed. I can’t wait for you all to meet her.”

Three times, Irish Times Irish Theatre award nominated actor and writer Clare Monnelly is known and for roles with Druid, The Abbey, Axis Ballymun, The Gate Theatre, Livin’ Dred Theatre Co as well as for roles in the film Rosie; three series of Emmy Award-winning Moone Boy, Identicals and Electric Frank.

In 2017 Clare was awarded the Jim McNaughton/ TileStyle Artist Bursary at the Allianz Business to Arts Awards and is the recipient of the Stewart Parker Trust New Plawright Bursary, the 2018 Tyrone Guthrie Residency and is a member of the Irish Theatre Institute’s Six in the Attic programme.