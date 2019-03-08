Henry Shefflin and RTE's Evanne Ní Chuillinn launch inaugural Kilkenny/Carlow garda youth awards

The inaugural Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Youth awards, sponsored by Netwatch along with the support of Kilkenny and Carlow local authorities has been launched recently by Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin and RTE personality Evanne Ní Chuillinn.

An awards ceremony, with Evanne as MC, will be held in November, but beforehand members of groups, organisations and the general public can nominate any young person between the ages of 13 and 21 for an award. Nominations will close on May 31.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes described the awards as an opportunity to not just recognise the achievements of young people in the area, but also to acknowledge the considerable potential that is there in the youth of Kilkenny and Carlow. “It’s about collaboration and working together to ensure each and every community improves. The excellence in both counties that we’ve seen first-hand needs to be rewarded,”he added.



Pictured above - Mayor Peter Cleere, Catherine Wall, Insp Liam Connolly, Brian Keyes, Evanne Ni Chuilinn, Dave Walsh, Henry Shefflin, Chief Supt Dominic Walsh and Leas Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness at the launch of the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Youth Awards PICTURE: PAT MOORE



Netwatch CEO David Walsh added - “We have tremendous young people in Carlow and Kilkenny who are doing their counties proud every day in the small and big ways they are contributing to their local communities. Whether it’s visiting older people in their areas; helping with tidy towns; establishing youth centres; representing their school, village, town and county in the fields of sport and music - we all know a young person who deserves to be recognised for their efforts. We’re delighted to be involved in this very positive initiative, along with the Gardai and Kilkenny and Carlow local authorities.”



Pictured above - Evanne Ni Chuilinn, Dave Walsh, Netwatch and Henry Shefflin during the launch of the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Youth Awards PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Speaking on behalf of Kilkenny County Council, Leas Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness praised the local gardaí for the award scheme, stating that the scheme recognises the outstanding efforts of young people in our community.

The nominations will go before a judging panel which includes Henry Shefflin, David Walsh of Netwatch, Inspector Liam Connolly, retired judge William Earley, Kilkenny People editor Brian Keyes and Catherine Wall of Carlow Youth Reach Service.

At present, the nomination forms are being distributed to schools, community groups, youth organisations and sports clubs throughout the entire division. Forms must be returned by May 31 by post or by hand to Garda Kieran Scanlon, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Kilkenny Garda Station or Garda Elaine Rowe, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Carlow Garda Station. An online form will be available on the Netwatch website.



The judging panel will decide on one nominee from each of the four categories - Individual, Group, Community Safety and Special Achievement award - to go through to the National Garda Youth Awards. Nominations can be submitted by any member of the public, relatives and family members also.